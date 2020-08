Parliamentarian Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was today picked as the new Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Siyambalapitiya was nominated and appointed uncontested.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed the appointment of the new Deputy Speaker.

Meanwhile, MP Angajan Ramanathan was picked as the Deputy Chairperson of Committees.

The appointments were made during the inaugural session of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka today. (Colombo Gazette)