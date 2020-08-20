Pujith Jayasundara appears before Presidential Commission

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe incidents of political victimization.

Former Minister of Prison Reforms D. M. Swaminathan is also reported to have appeared before the PCoI at 10.00 a.m. today.

The two men are said to have appeared before the PCoI after a notice was served based on a complaint filed by Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), Neomal Rangajeeva.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara is currently on compulsory leave over the Easter Sunday attacks in April 2019. (Colombo Gazette)