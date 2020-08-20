Prisons Department ordered to allow Premalal Jayasekara to attend Parliament

The Prisons Department has been ordered to allow Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara to attend Parliament.

Ratnapura district MP Premalal Jayasekara, who is currently on death row, did not attend Parliamentary sittings today.

The Parliament Secretariat said that the Serjeant-at-Arms of Parliament has informed the Commissioner General of Prisons to make arrangements for the MP to attend the Parliamentary sittings.

Parliament will be meeting tomorrow (21) and on the 27th and 28th of August 2020.

Last month the Ratnapura High Court imposed the death sentence on Premalal Jayasekara and two others over a murder committed during the 2015 Presidential election.

The shooting had occurred when a group of United National Party (UNP) supporters were decorating a stage set up for the political rally of Presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena in Kahawatte.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)