President tells Parliament need ‘out of the box’ thinking to revive economy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told Parliament today that the Government will think out of the box to revive the economy.

Making the policy speech on behalf of the Government, the President said that unnecessary State expenditure will be cut.

He also said that Constitutional reforms will be taken forward in line with the mandate received by the people.

Rajapaksa said that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution will be abolished and a new Constitution will be worked on.

The Government is to abolish the 19th Amendment and replace it with the 20th Amendment and later draft a completely new Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)