Pillayan tells Parliament he has embraced democracy

Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) Parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pillayan, today told Parliament that he has embraced democracy despite being a former member of the LTTE.

He said that he joined the LTTE as a teen but later entered the democratic process.

Speaking in Parliament today, Pillayan said that his party will support all efforts to fully implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

He said that he will support the Government of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in its efforts to develop the country.

Pillayan is in remand prison and needed court approval to attend the inaugural session of the Ninth Parliament today.

He said that the Attorney General is blocking his attempts to attend Parliament despite being elected at the recent Parliamentary election.

Pillayan said that he will require court approval to attend every Parliament session. (Colombo Gazette)