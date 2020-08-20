Oily skin gets thirsty too – The Body Shop’s Tea Tree range gets oily skin back in shape

“It’s monsoon season, plus I have oily skin. Two reasons why I don’t need to moisturize.” It’s a common misconception that oily skin equates to sufficiently moisturized skin; that hydration is excessive -even counterproductive-, and can be dropped from the daily skincare routine. “Why add even more shine to my already glossy face?”

Oily skin is a result of the sebaceous glands in the skin producing too much sebum; a waxy, oily substance that protects the skin. While sebum is important for overall skin health, too much sebum leads to oily skin, clogged pores, and even blemishes.

The distinction needs to be made however, that oil and water are two different things, and that our skin needs both to be healthy. The key to being comfortable with moisturizing oily skin is to internalize the skincare mantra: Hydrated skin equals healthy skin. Many people confuse oil with hydration, but the role of moisturizers is to improve skin’s hydration by adding water to it. When skin becomes dry -as a result of lack of water-, your body responds by making more oil, and this extra oil can clog pores, leading to even more blemishes than oily skin is already prone to.

Unfortunately, the hyperactive sebaceous glands that cause oily and shiny skin are most often the result of genetics and hormonal changes, meaning that the only real way to deal with this is to incorporate a consistent skincare routine that best keeps blemishes under control.

The Body Shop as always helps to keep things in perfect balance, working with all skin types to achieve skin that looks as healthy as it feels. The beauty brand’s Tea Tree skincare range in particular harnesses the healing and hydrating qualities of one of the most effective natural ingredients, derived from the distillation of the leaves of the tea tree. Known for its anti-fungal and anti-viral properties, and also for its capacity to absorb excess oil, tea tree oil is a great remedy for blemishes and dark spots.

The Body Shop’s highly-effective Tea Tree Oil comes in a 0.67 fl oz bottle packed with the oil of 15,000 tea tree leaves. Packing a punch with its powerful, purifying properties, the formula is great for quick application to help reduce blemishes. It achieves this by internally healing the skin, maintaining overall skin health, and leaving behind a rosy glow.

The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Mattifying Lotion is the perfect add-on to your daytime skincare routine. Enriched with Community Trade tea tree oil, this absorbent and lightweight lotion provides hydration without clogging the pores or leaving skin feeling greasy.

Another wonder product for targeting those unsightly blemishes is The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Skin Clearing Mattifying Toner; one that helps skin look visibly clearer and toned in just one step. Again, enriched with Community Trade tea tree oil, with shake-to-activate mattifying powders, this toner leaves skin feeling clean, refreshed and visibly clearer.

You can also tend to your oily skin while you sleep, with the Tea Tree Anti-Imperfection Night Mask. Infused with salicylic acid and Community Trade tea tree oil, this alcohol-free leave-on mask helps reduce the size and number of blemishes, without staining your pillow. You can sleep easy, assured that you will wake up to clearer looking skin that feels ultra-fresh, purified and soothed. For optimum results, prep your skin first with the Tea Tree Skin Clearing Face Wash, Tea Tree Skin Clearing Mattifying Toner, and Tea Tree Oil to target blemishes.

All The Body Shop products -including the Tea Tree range- are 100% vegan and sustainably sourced, enriched with Community Trade Tea Tree Oil from the foothills of Mount Kenya. Since the tea tree has naturally purifying properties, no agro-chemicals are required to ward off pests. Furthermore, The Body Shop’s Community Trade practices provide a fair price and stable income to hundreds of KOOFA (Kenyan Organic Oil Farmers Association) farmers in rural Kenya, where employment opportunities are low.

Shop The Body Shop’s entire Tea Tree skincare range from The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road, Odel in Alexandra Place, the Kandy City Centre, and the Colombo City Centre.