No power cuts from tomorrow

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has announced that power supply will not be disrupted from tomorrow (21).

President of the CEB Engineers Union Anuruddha Tilakaratne told the Colombo Gazette that power supply will not be disrupted as 300 megawatts of electricity will be fed to the National grid.

The first generator of the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant has been reset following which the CEB is able to feed 300 megawatts of power to the National grid, he said.

Tilakaratne added that however, the other generators of the Norochcholai power plant still remain off- line and will be reset over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said its officials will inspect the Kerawalapitiya grid sub -station and the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant tomorrow (21).

The visit is part of on-going investigations into the recent islandwide power outage, the PUCSL said.

The Norochcholai Coal Power Plant broke down following a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub- station on Monday (17).

The breakdown caused an islandwide power outage for several hours from Monday afternoon.

The CEB thereafter imposed a daily power cut of one hour for four days starting from Tuesday (18) as the Norochcholai power plant required 03 to 04 days for the temperature to drop in order for it to be reset.

The other hydropower plants in the country too were off-line as a result of the islandwide power outage. (Colombo Gazette)