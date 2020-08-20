Mahela Jayawardena to head new Sports Council

A new Sports Council headed by former Sri Lanka cricket captain Mahela Jayawardena has been appointed.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa appointed the council and had his first meeting with the members today.

The Sports Council has been tasked to draft a new Sports Act and also approve all national teams in future.

Rajapaksa said that in future he will approve national teams only after they are approved by the Sports Council.

The Sports Council includes former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara, Julian Bolling, Dilantha Malagamuwa, Kasturi Chellaraja Wilson, Supun Weerasinghe, Rohan Fernando, Ruwan Keragala, Sanjeewa Wickramanayake, Major General Rajitha Ampemohotti, Lieutenant General Shaveendra Silva, Rowena Samarasinghe, Yaswanth Muttetuwegama, A.J.S.S Edirisooriya and Thiyumi Abeysinghe. (Colombo Gazette)