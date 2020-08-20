Lakshman Kiriella appointed Chief Opposition Whip

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella has been appointed as the Chief Opposition Whip of the 9th Parliament.

Earlier today, SJB leader Sajith Premadasa was named Leader of the Opposition.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had told Parliament today that he recognised Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition.

Also today Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assumed duties in Parliament as the Leader of the House.

Minister Johnston Fernando assumed duties as the new Chief Government Whip. (Colombo Gazette)