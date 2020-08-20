Kush Cannabis smuggled from overseas seized in Katunayake

Kush Cannabis smuggled from overseas was seized in Katunayake by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs today.

The Customs Department said that 222 grams of Kush Cannabis valued at Rs 2.2 million was seized by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs from a Courier Company situated in Katunayake.

The Kush Cannabis was seized following the gathering of intelligence information over the past couple of weeks.

Three parcels containing the narcotics had been sent from the USA to individuals residing in Colombo.

The narcotics was concealed in one biscuit packet and two mobile phone and sanitising equipment in order to avoid detection. (Colombo Gazette)