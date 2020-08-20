It’s a wrap at Café Kai, Hilton Colombo

Looking for a meal that is flavorful and affordable? Visit Café Kai, from the 17th to the 28th August for some fresh juicy fillings all wrapped up.

Wraps are emerging as a quick lunch favourite and in response to this, an eclectic menu featuring wraps and sliders from various cultures will add novelty to the offering at Cafe Kai. Guests can tuck into Borrito wraps – corn tortillas stuffed with red rice, beans, sweet corn, onion, cucumber, greens, avocado and green onion sour cream, Grilled Thai beef wraps –marinated with Thai herbs, chili, fresh green tomato, cucumber, white cabbage wrapped in naan bread and topped with lemongrass or Chicken gyros wraps – oregano chicken, onion, cucumber, fresh greens and tomato, chips and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a tandoori oven baked naan.

From the slider range, look out for the Gua Bao slider which is a steamed rice bun filled with egg omelet, guacamole, pickled cucumber, spring onion, black sesame and drizzled with garlic and Charlie banh mi slider – a baguette sandwich with pork pate, cucumber, grilled chicken, pickled cucumber, white cabbage, chili pepper, coriander and chili-garlic sauce.

There will be veg and non veg options available in both wraps and sliders. Prices are from Rs 888 to 1,388. This menu will be available from 11am to 10pm during the promotion.

For more details call the F&B Reservations Desk on 2492492 or Visit www.hitoncolombo1.com . fb/HiltonColombo.