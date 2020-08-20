In his first speech as MP Wigneswaran demands recognition of Tamil rights

In his first speech as a Member of Parliament (MP), former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran today demanded the recognition of Tamil rights.

He said that the people living in the North and East have a right to self-determination.

Wigneswaran also noted that every act will have its opposite reaction.

He repeated the words in Sinhalese saying “kala kala deh pala pala de” drawing a few reactions from the House.

Wigneswaran expressed these views after congratulating newly appointed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Wigneswaran was elected as a Member of Parliament at the last Parliamentary elections.

He was the former Chief Minister in the Northern Province and came to the limelight with the support of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

However, he later split from the TNA and formed his own party. (Colombo Gazette)