Hunt for your perfect outfits at Daraz Fashion Week

Sri Lanka’s largest online market, Daraz, will open its best fashion deals on Daraz Fashion Week from 25th to 31st August. Powered by Emerald as the main partner, Daraz Fashion Week Sri Lanka will bring about the best deals for some of the most favoured fashion brands in Sri Lanka.

This year promises the largest variety of men’s and women’s clothing, fashion accessories, jewelry, bags, shoes, watches, sun glasses and many more fashionable items. With mega deals and offers of vouchers valued up to Rs. 1 million, all purchases on Daraz Fashion Week come with island-wide free shipping.

The best value online fashion event is also giving off an out of this world offer where shoppers can enjoy 25% discount from 25 leading fashion brands.

Emerald, Signature, Vantage, LICC, Avirate, Dilly & Carlo and P. G. Martin will be part of the One-rupee game, in which shoppers who take part stand a chance to win vouchers worth Rs. 7,500. In addition, those who guess the nearest price of the LICC, Emerald and MIIKA gift boxes, also have an opportunity to walk away with the gift box.

DarazMall, the exclusive platform featuring leading brands by authorized dealers, gives a 14 days return policy for all fashion purchases during this period. One of the key brands from DarazMall, Emerald, has tied up with Daraz Fashion Week as Platinum partner, while LICC, P. G. Martin, Signature and Giordano join as Gold partners. The Silver partners are Zara Garments, MIIKA, Avirate, Vantage, Trendy Clothing and Zanzea.

Daraz Fashion Week is further enabled by leading Sri Lankan banks who have partnered to offer 10% off on credit cards. These banks include Commercial Bank, HSBC, Sampath Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Seylan Bank, Cargills Bank, FRIMI, NDB Bank and DFCC Bank. Moreover, Master Card owners will enjoy a further 12% discount on all Master Cards, complying to terms and conditions.

With much excitement taking place, Daraz Fashion Week is the ideal time for the ultimate fashion transformation one always looks forward to. To grab early bird offers click here : https://bit.ly/darazfashionweek2020