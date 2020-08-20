Google services including Gmail disrupted globally

A growing number of users across the globe have reported disruptions to some Google services including Gmail.

Google confirmed it was alerted about an issue and investigations were ongoing.

The G Suite Status Dashboard said Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet, and Google Voice services had all experienced disruptions.

Third-party web monitoring firm DownDetector has indicated that the problem extended past Australia to parts of the United States, India, Japan, and other parts of the world.

The site also said more than 60 per cent had reported issues with email attachments, while 20 per cent had difficulties signing in.

It’s unclear how many of Google’s users have been impacted by the disruption. (Courtesy 7NEWS.com.au)