Classic Travel, the first Travel Agent to introduce e-healthcare facility through ‘MyDoctor’ app to ensure traveller health and safety

Classic Travel, the IATA accredited subsidiary of Expolanka Holdings PLC, entered into a strategic partnership with leading digital healthcare solutions provider and Dialog-backed MyDoctor in a bid to ensure the safety of its travellers as the sector shifts to a new normal.

Classic Travel will be the first travel agent in Sri Lanka to introduce complimentary e-healthcare subscriptions in order to help ensure traveller health. The company will offer a one-year subscription to a family of three whether they are in Sri Lanka or overseas.

MyDoctor Founder Dr. Harsha Jayakody said, “As the No. 1 digital healthcare provider backed by the country’s largest telco Dialog Axiata PLC, we are happy to partner with Classic Travel, and provide access to qualified Doctors whenever travellers need. This initiative will help them to call Specialists or General Practitioners (GPs) via video or audio call through MyDoctor mobile app wherever they travel. Also, the risk of visiting public clinics & hospitals could be eliminated during this COVID-19 pandemic since a Doctor is always at their fingertips.”

MyDoc will connect domestic and international travellers who require medical assistance in non-emergency conditions, minimising the need to visit a hospital. The online platform will allow patients to tap into a network of doctors that fit their location, language, speciality, and cost needs. Other benefits include pharmaceutical delivery and in-clinic or at home PCR testing for customers based in Colombo.

“The health and safety of our customers remain our number one priority. Classic Travel has been working to create and implement a set of standards that will solidify a Sri Lankan’s most crucial travel needs no matter which part of the world they’re travelling to. We are happy to ensure 24/7 healthcare as we offer our services 24/7,” said Classic Travel General Manager / Director Sabry Bahaudeen.