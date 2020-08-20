Champika’s driver, cop indicted over Rajagiriya accident

The Colombo High Court today indicted former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka’s driver Thusitha Kumara and former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police ASP Sudath Asmadala.

The Court also granted bail to the two suspects who were remanded over an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016.

Ranawaka’s Jeep was involved in an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, critically injuring a motorcyclist.

The Colombo High Court in July issued fresh summons on Ranawaka, his driver Kumara and former OIC Asmadala to appear before Courts today.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had filed indictments in the Colombo High Court in early July against Ranawaka for causing grievous injury and rash negligent acts, among other charges.

The former Parliamentarian was reported to have fled the scene and later produced his driver Thusitha Kumara in court as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, ASP Asmadala was ordered to be arrested on the instructions of the Attorney General (AG) on 01 June on charges of fabricating false evidence in the case of the accident. (Colombo Gazette)