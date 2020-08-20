Bribery Commission files case against Rajitha

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today filed a case on 05 indictments against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and two others.

The case was filed with the Colombo High Court.

The former Chairman and Managing Director of the Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation are the other two suspects named in the case.

The Bribery Commission had filed the case on charges of causing losses to the state when leasing out the Modera Fisheries Harbour in 2014. (Colombo Gazette)