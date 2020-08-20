Allianz PAB Plus Makes Personal Accident Insurance More Accessible

Offers Enhanced Protection for Policyholders and Their Loved Ones

Continuing to take the benefits of insurance to more people around the island, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited (Allianz Lanka) introduced an affordable Personal Accident Insurance policy, Allianz PAB Plus, with a host of additional covers and benefits. The budget-friendly solution is set to offer a higher degree of protection to policyholders and their loved ones in the unfortunate event of an accident.

The policy comes with a primary cover of Rs.400,000/- for loss of life of the insured due to an accident or Rs.400,000/- for loss of eyesight, hand, feet or any other organs.

Additional benefits include Rs.400,000/- in the event of loss of life of the insured due to an accident whilst being a passenger in any mode of transportation or as a pillion rider on a motorcycle.

It also helps policyholders meet any accident related medical expenses with a payment of up to Rs.40,000/- towards medical treatment obtained by the insured due to an accident or a daily allowance of Rs.400/- per day, up to a maximum of 40 days, during hospitalisation in a government hospital due to an accident. The policy will also cover funeral expenses, up to Rs.40,000/-, in the event of the death of the insured due to an accident.

Allianz PAB Plus offers all these benefits for an ultra-low premium of Rs.400 per year making personal accident insurance more accessible to all Sri Lankans.

“In line with our commitment to helping secure people’s lives, we strive to extend the benefits and protection offered by our world-class insurance solutions to more Sri Lankans. Allianz PAB Plus is yet another step in this direction. This affordable personal accident insurance policy offers a host of additional covers and benefits, delivering greater value to our policyholders and their loved ones,” said Anura Perera, Head of Commercial, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited.

Claims can be made by simply calling the Allianz Lanka hotline, 011 230 3300. The insurer’s dedicated customer service teams will assist with the filing of the claim and submission of documents and help settle the same within 7 working days from the date of submission of documents.

Policyholders will be able to renew their PAB Plus cover and avail themselves of these benefits up to the age of 75 years. Consumers can also purchase this cover for their dependent parents aged 75 years or below.