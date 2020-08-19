zMessenger and HUTCH rewards winners of BID2WIN competition

BID2WIN bidding competition organized by zMessenger in collaboration with HUTCH was concluded recently with an awards ceremony that rewarded the winners of several promotions conducted this year.

Ashane Imantha Gunesena from Kaduwela emerged as the winner of Wagon R Car Promotion which was held from 1st Feb to 31st March 2020 while P. A. J. Gamini Perera from Maspotha won the Honda Dio Bike Promotion which was held from 1st of July to 20th July 2020.

BID2WIN is a highly popular competition among the mobile subscribers, which enables them to win great prizes by bidding through SMS. All they need to do is bid for the lowest unique bid value and the winner will receive the allocated prize. What makes this game very interesting and exciting is that new prizes such as mobile phones, motor bikes, cars and many more are being introduced regularly. The organizers of the game update the start and end of each competition, the prize that is up for grab and also the winners of each competition through SMS or via broadcast media.

As a leading mobile service provider in the country, HUTCH continues to support innovative promotions to keep the customers engaged while offering more opportunities to make their lives better. With the completion of its “Bigger and Better” 4G network, it has been a truly remarkable journey and HUTCH is happy to continue to reward its loyal customers.