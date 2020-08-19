Unemployed graduates assured of employment

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today met with unemployed graduates opposite the Presidential Secretariat.

The President informed the group that cabinet approval has been granted to recruit an additional 10, 000 graduates.

The approval comes after President Rajapaksa yesterday reviewed the 150,000 employment programme which will come to effect from 02 September.

The President had advised the relevant authorities to appoint the eligible graduates in accordance with their field of study.

The President’s Media Unit (PMD) said he had also instructed that priority should be given to the poorest among the poor in every Grama Niladhari division when selecting candidates for the programme to employ 100,000 low-income persons.

President Rajapaksa further emphasized the necessity of providing on the job training as a measure to address shortcomings and deficiencies in the public sector. Qualified persons will be employed in the private sector too. During the one-year training programme more attention should be paid to nurture qualities such as leadership, meeting targets and building confidence.

The President had also pointed out the importance of offering jobs for selected graduate employees at new State Ministries to achieve set goals of those ministries, the PMD added. (Colombo Gazette)