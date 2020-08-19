STF officer arrested over drug trafficking

A Police officer attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF) has been arrested on charges of drug trafficking.

The officer has been identified as a Sub – Inspector attached to the Police STF.

He was arrested by officials from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Nearly 17 Police officers attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) were arrested over the past month over their alleged links to drug dealers.

However, this is the first STF officer to be arrested in connection with drug trafficking. (Colombo Gazette)