Shani appears before commission on political victimization

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) SSP Shani Abeysekera appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe incidents of political victimization today.

He was escorted by prison officers to the Police Unit of the PCoI.

SSP Shani Abeysekera is in remand custody over a case filed against him on the fabrication of evidence.

He is said to have fabricated evidence over a cache of weapons that were found concealed in a house in Gampaha that led to the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police Vass Gunawardena.

Meanwhile, SSP Shani Abeysekera also appeared before the PCoI appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks yesterday (18). (Colombo Gazette)