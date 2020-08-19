Sampath Mastercard Corporate Credit Card partners with Uber and Uber Eats to offer exclusive rewards

SampathCards joined hands with Uber and Uber Eats to offer Cardholders ‘Cash Back’ rewards on payments made on Uber and Uber Eats using their Sampath Mastercard Corporate Credit Card.

Cardholders can obtain 25% ‘Cash Back’ on the first transaction they make with their Sampath Mastercard Corporate Credit Cards on Uber and Uber Eats, up to a maximum of Rs.500/-, from now until 31st December 2020. Furthermore, Cardholders can also earn a monthly ‘Cash Back’ of up to Rs.5,000/- on Uber or Uber Eats on their Sampath Mastercard Corporate Credit Card from 1st August to 31st December 2020.

Cardholders can enjoy these benefits by simply making the full payment with a Sampath Mastercard Corporate Credit Card.

This promotion is part of SampathCards’ continued efforts to support consumers and businesses through these tough times and promote convenience & cost savings on daily expenses.

Additionally, Sampath Mastercard Corporate Credit Cardholders can utilize the Sampath Automated Bill Settlement (SABS) service to enable the settlement of regular bills automatically, through their credit card. This includes payments for electricity, water and selected telecommunication providers, thereby providing greater convenience to Cardholders.

Additionally, the Sampath Mastercard Corporate Credit Card is accepted at over 36 million locations worldwide and offers key benefits to corporates. These include offering complete control over corporate expenses, reduced paperwork and administrative costs as well as real time account maintenance, and also features 0% instalment plans and a free overseas travel insurance cover up to US$ 150,000.

SampathCards continues to stand by its Cardholders at all times, rolling out more benefits and privileges to offer them greater value and added support.