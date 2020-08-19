RTI, term of President to be retained in 20th Amendment

The Right To Information (RTI) and the term of the President will be retained in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, cabinet co-spokesperson Udaya Prabath Gammanpila said today.

Speaking to reporters in the post-cabinet press conference, Gammanpila said that the cabinet had decided to continue with the positive features of the 19th Amendment when drafting the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Among the positive features that will be retained in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution are the RTI and limiting the term of the President to five years and two terms.

The cabinet had decided to abolish the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and replace it with the 20th Amendment.

“Today we empowered the Minister of Justice to draft the 20th Amendment. We will then discuss what to retain and what to repeal,” Gammanpila added.

Gammanpila said the Justice Minister will have discussions with experts and propose what must be retained and what must be dropped in the 20th Amendment.

He said that a fixed time frame had not been discussed to complete the process of drafting the 20th Amendment but it will be done soon.

Gammanpila also said that an expert committee will be appointed to draft proposals for a new Constitution in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)