Over 300 passengers arrive on three special flights

Over 300 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka today via three special flights.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 said a total of 386 passengers arrived from Dubai, Doha, and London.

Thirteen (13) individuals had arrived from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via flight EK 648.

The Centre said 364 passengers arrived from Doha in Qatar on flight QR 668.

Ten (10) individuals had arrived from London, England via flight UL 504.

The Centre said all passengers have been placed at Army- operated quarantine centres to undergo mandatory quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)