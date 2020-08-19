Navy arrests four suspects with 800kg of turmeric

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Sri Lanka Navy has recovered over 800kg of turmeric in two separate incidents.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told the Colombo Gazette that 700kg of turmeric was seized off the coast of Daulwa in Norochcholai.

Four suspects were arrested for the possession of the stock of turmeric and are to be handed over to the Puttalam Police for further action.

Meanwhile, 106kg of turmeric was found abandoned and floating in the seas off Mannar.

Captain Indika de Silva said an operation was conducted by the Navy to retrieve the stock of turmeric, while no suspects were arrested.

The seized stock of turmeric will be handed over to the Customs Department, he added. (Colombo Gazette)