Keheliya appointed as new cabinet spokesman

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella was appointed as the cabinet spokesman today.

Minister of Plantation Ramesh Pathirane and Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila were appointed as joint cabinet spokespersons.

The appointments were made when the cabinet of Ministers convened for the first time today since the appointment of a new Government.

The cabinet meeting was headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

During its first meeting, the cabinet had approved the abolishment of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)