Journalist arrested for assisting criminals transport weapons

A journalist attached to a newspaper has been arrested for assisting criminals transport weapons.

The Police said that the 30 year-old journalist had misused the media identification card during the coronavirus lockdown and transported illegal weapons.

The Police said that suspects attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau currently in Police custody over drugs trafficking had revealed information related to the journalist.

The journalist was later arrested and questioned over the information provided to the Police.

Investigations revealed that the journalist had used a vehicle belonging to a criminal to transport illegal weapons during the coronavirus lockdown.

The journalist has been placed under detention and is being questioned further. (Colombo Gazette)