Customs destroys illegally imported cigarettes

A stock of cigarettes that were illegally imported and seized by the Customs Department was destroyed at the Ceylon Tobacco Company premises in Colombo -14 today.

The consignment was detained by the Customs RISK Management Unit in August 2019.

Nearly 650,000 sticks of imported cigarettes valued at Rs. 35 million were found during an inspection by Customs officials at the examination yard.

The goods are reported to have arrived from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and imported by an unregistered company in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)