Committee appointed to probe irregularities at state banks

A committee has been appointed to probe malpractices and irregularities at state banks.

The Ministry of Finance said a 04 -member committee has been appointed in this regard.

The Committee will probe malpractices and irregularities that had taken place over the past 05 years at 04 state banks in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry said investigations will be conducted into allegations of irregularities, unproductive measures, and instances where actions were taken contrary to the objectives of the banks.

The move comes following cabinet approval granted today to a proposal submitted by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Mahinda Rajapaksa to streamline the state banking system. (Colombo Gazette)