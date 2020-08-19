AG returns more incomplete files on Easter probe

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today returned 18 incomplete files to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne pertaining to the suspects arrested over the Easter Sunday terror attacks that occurred on 21 April 2019.

The Coordinating Officer for the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said a total of 100 such files have been returned thus far.

The AG further directed the Acting IGP to properly conclude investigations prior to handing over files to the Attorney General’s Department, she said.

This is the third instance in which the AG has returned incomplete investigation files to the Acting IGP on the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

On 26 June, the AG initially returned 40 incomplete investigation files.

Thereafter on 07 July, he returned another 38 incomplete investigation files submitted by the Police. (Colombo Gazette)