Western Union Expands with Seylan Bank in Sri Lanka

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced a collaboration with Seylan Bank, enabling receivers in Sri Lanka to connect to their loved ones around the world. Customers in Sri Lanka can now receive money at over 172 Seylan Bank locations across the country.

“At Western Union, we have adopted a truly global and inclusive perspective by considering the needs of customers in markets across the world,” said Sohini Rajola, Head of Network, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Western Union. “We are excited about our collaboration with Seylan Bank, providing customers with additional locations to receive money. The common vision we share to facilitate customers in the country to connect to their loved ones in over 200 countries and territories across the globe, is what drives us to provide high service levels.”

“Over the years, Sri Lankan’s living and working overseas have continued to support their loved ones back home” said Kapila Ariyaratne, Director /CEO, Seylan Bank. “When receiving money from abroad, abroad, customers look for convenience, speed and reliability. We are glad to provide that in partnership with Western Union – reaching not just the city, but also rural outposts. Throughout our history we have placed customer aspirations at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to do so.”

Western Union’s unique ability to partner with a growing base of local financial institutions, is driving financial inclusion and improving last-mile access for millions of unbanked and underbanked populations. Western Union serves customers from a large network of Agent locations offering unparalleled convenience to customers in Sri Lanka. Customers are advised to check the Agent Locator link for the status of the nearest locations.