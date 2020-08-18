Softlogic Finance PLC strengthens its Senior Leadership Team

Softlogic Finance PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of key members to its Senior Leadership Team. Roger Rozairo joins as its new Chief Operating Officer; Ivon Brohier, as its new Chief Financial Officer and Dayan Ranasinghe, as its new Head of Delivery Channels.

Priyantha Wijesekera, Chief Executive Officer, Softlogic Finance PLC commented on the new appointments. “We are excited to welcome Roger, Ivon and Dayan to our Senior Leadership Team as they bring experience in key areas that are vital to our future operations and strategy. Softlogic Finance is progressing towards a digital ecosystem by redefining its business processes and venturing beyond traditional industry boundaries, to stay ahead of the competition and weather the storms that are prevalent in this industry. The company is focusing on making strategic moves to strengthen our offerings to our youth as they truly hold the future of our country. We are confident that the new leadership team will add significant value and guide the company through this transformational journey.” He stated.

With extensive exposure to consumer credit, risk score cards, collections and portfolio management, Rozairo will play a key role in helping the company execute its growth strategies effectively and efficiently. With a career spanning over 16 years, Rozairo’s exposure to the implementation of digital platforms in financial services and data analytics will be an immense value addition to the company. Having kicked off his career at Standard Chartered Bank, Rozairo moved on to Nations Trust Bank PLC in 2004, where he held the position of Vice President – Collections Strategy, Analytics and Compliance before his arrival at Softlogic Finance PLC. Rozairo is a member of the Association of Business Executives (ABE) UK and holds a MBA from the Postgraduate Institute of Management.

Joining the team as the new Chief Financial Officer, Brohier brings with her over 14 years of experience to Softlogic Finance PLC. Her demonstrated knowledge in financial reporting, strategic financial management, process improvements, information systems and the handling of statutory audits will be critical as Softlogic Finance PLC embarks on this journey of transformation. Having held key positions in several financial organisations, Brohier joined Abans Finance PLC in the capacity of its Chief Financial Officer and served as its Acting Chief Executive Officer, prior to her move to Softlogic Finance PLC. An alumna of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Brohier is a Fellow member of the ICASL and earned her MBA from the University of Colombo.

Dayan Ranasinghe joins Softlogic Finance as the Head of Delivery Channels with an 8 year career in the Softlogic Group covering corporate finance, treasury and asset management services. Ranasinghe will oversee all distribution channels in addition to the treasury and fund mobilization vertical. Ranasinghe served as the Head of Treasury of Softlogic Life Insurance PLC and the Sector Head of Treasury of the Financial Services arm of the Softlogic Group prior to his new appointment, Ranasinghe is an alumnus of the University of Colombo, and is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK).

Softlogic Finance PLC is a registered finance company with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011, as well as a Specialized Leasing Company licensed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the Finance Leasing Act No. 56 of 2000.