Several politicians summoned before political victimization commission

Summons were issued on a number of persons, including several politicians to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe incidents of Political victimization next month.

Politicians including former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, and Sarath Fonseka, Parliamentarians Anura Kumara Dissanayake, R. Sampandan and Rauf Hakeem, and a few others were thus summoned.

They have been requested to appear before the PCoI on political victimization on 07 September. (Colombo Gazette)