Ruwan appears before commission investigating Easter attacks

Former State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena today arrived before the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The United National Party (UNP) member served as the State Minister of Defence at the time of the attacks that took place on 21 April 2019.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake have been summoned before the PCoI on Friday (21).

Former President Maithripala Sirisena too has been summoned before the PCoI next week. (Colombo Gazette)