Norochcholai coal power plant breaks down

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Norochcholai coal power plant has broken down threatening more power cuts.

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) officials said that the power plant broke down following the islandwide blackout yesterday (Monday).

The Chinese coal power plant supplies a large amount of electricity to the National grid.

Between 2500- 2600 megawatts of electricity is supplied to the entire country on a daily basis, with the Norochcholai power plant supplying 810 megawatts.

The CEB officials said the power plant was off-line due to the power failure yesterday and it is unsure if production will resume by tonight.

They pointed out that the power failure was caused due to the Solar Power system being included in the National grid.

A technical fault had occurred when the system had been included in the National grid system that supplies electricity for the entire nation.

The CEB Officials further said that a new system must be devised when including the Solar Power system into the National grid in the future. (Colombo Gazette)