New Cabinet to discuss 19-A at first meeting tomorrow

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Cabinet of Ministers will convene tomorrow for the first time since the appointment of a new Government.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella told the Colombo Gazette that the Cabinet will predominantly focus on the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and other changes to be proposed to the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Discussions will also take place on the budget of the new Government, such as whether or not to introduce an interim budget or draft a new budget.

Under the Constitution, the President is allowed to use existing Government funds until three months since the inaugural sitting of Parliament. This factor too will be taken into consideration when discussions are held on the budget of the new Government, he said.

Minister Rambukwella added that, however, a definitive agenda has not been set for the Cabinet meeting as yet.

The new Cabinet of Ministers and State Ministers were sworn -in on 12 August in Kandy, following the General Elections 2020 held on 05 August.

The inaugural session of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka is set to take place this Thursday (20). (Colombo Gazette)