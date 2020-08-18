Large stock of Rs. 5000 fake notes seized in Mulleriyawa

A large stock of Rs. 5000 fake notes have been seized in Mulleriyawa, the Police media unit said today.

The Police said the fake notes were seized by the Police Special Task Force (STF) based on information they had recieved.

The STF had ordered a vehicle to stop and when it was inspected they found 128 stacks of Rs. 5000 fake notes inside.

The STF arrested three suspects and handed them over to the Police together with the fake notes and the vehicle.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)