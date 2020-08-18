Electricity supply fully restored as PUCSL demands report

The electricity supply has been fully restored around the country after a major breakdown plunged the entire island into darkness.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the electricity supply was now fully restored in all parts of the country after minor breakdowns overnight.

The power supply was disrupted to the entire island around 12.30 p.m. yesterday and attempts to restore the supply took several hours.

The power supply was restored in stages around the country but in some areas it was disrupted again at night.

Water supply and internet services had also been disrupted in many areas as a result of the power failure.

The Ministry of Power and Energy has appointed a committee to probe the islandwide power failure today.

Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma said a technical issue at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub-Station has been identified as the cause for the power failure.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has called for a report on the breakdown from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) within three days. (Colombo Gazette)