Daily power cuts announced for four days

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will impose a 01 -hour power cut daily for a period of four days commencing from today.

President of the CEB Engineers’ Union Anuruddha Tilakaratne told the Colombo Gazette that power supply will be disrupted islandwide in four slots from 06.00 p.m. to 07.00 p.m. or 07.00 p.m. to 08.00 p.m or 08.00 p.m. to 09.00 p.m. or 09.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

He said a decision was taken to disrupt power supply due to the Power plants in the country being affected as a result of the islandwide power outage reported yesterday.

The Norochcholai coal power plant is currently off-grid due to a rise in the temperature and requires to be reset after the temperature drops to the assigned level.

The Operation Protection Scheme requires to be reset following the drop in temperature which will take another 3 to 4 days, he said.

Tillakaratne further said that in order to manage the supply and demand during this period power disruptions will be imposed.

All other power plants in the country too have suffered the same fate and remain off-grid currently.

He added that however, hydro-power plants can be reset soon while thermal power plants will require more time. (Colombo Gazette)