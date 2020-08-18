Court permits Pillayan to attend inaugural Parliament session

The Batticaloa High Court today granted permission for former LTTE fighter and leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan to attend the inaugural sitting of the 09th Parliament.

The first session of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka is set to take place on Thursday, 20 August.

Pillayan is currently in remand after being identified as the chief suspect in the murder of former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Joseph Pararajasingham.

The former LTTE fighter contested the just concluded General Election in the East on the TMVP ticket and secured a seat in Parliament.

The Batticaloa High Court permitted Pillayan to attend the inaugural session of Parliament after taking up for consideration a petition filed by the MP seeking clearance. (Colombo Gazette)