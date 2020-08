Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has concluded over 12,900 cases pertaining to the Child Protection Unit.

The Coordinating Officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the AG has concluded a total of 12, 968 cases over the past 18- months.

All concluded cases are complaints filed on incidents of child abuse, she said.

Nishara Jayaratne added that the AG has reduced the backlog to 851 pending cases. (Colombo Gazette)