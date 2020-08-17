Water, internet affected following power failure

The water supply and internet services were affected in most parts of the country today following the distribution to the electricity supply.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that the water supply had been disrupted following the power failure.

Internet Service Providers said that internet services had also been affected with most services limited to low speeds.

The electricity supply was disrupted in the entire country today.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a technical failure in Kerawalapitiya.

A technical issue at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub-Station was identified as the main cause for the power failure.

The CEB said steps had been taken to restore the electricity supply in stages around the country. (Colombo Gazette)