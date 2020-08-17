STF to be deployed to boost security at prisons

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Prisons Department is to deploy the Police Special Task Force (STF) to beef up security at prisons across the country.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told the Colombo Gazette a request was made from the Ministry of Defence in this regard.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence has approved the request, following which the STF will be deployed in the coming weeks, he said.

Upuldeniya further said that the request was put forward due to a lack of security officials at prisons, especially in Colombo.

The STF is already deployed to the Boossa prison in Galle.

STF assistance was sought not only to prevent drug smuggling in prisons but to beef up security within and especially on the outer perimeter of prisons, Upuldeniya added.

Incidents of parcels consisting of heroin and mobile phones repeatedly being thrown into the premises of a number of prisons were reported in the recent past.

Attempts were also made to smuggle in heroin through a cat at the Welikada prison recently.

The Department of prisons launched special operation “Watchful Eye” to monitor the activities within and outside the prisons following such attempts. (Colombo Gazette)