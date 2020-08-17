Power restored in most areas

The electricity supply was restored in most parts of the country, several hours after a technical failure plunged the entire country into darkness.

The power supply was disrupted to the entire country around 12.30 p.m. and attempts to restore the supply to the entire country took several hours.

Water supply and internet services had also been disrupted in many areas as a result of the power failure.

The Ministry of Power and Energy has appointed a committee to probe the islandwide power failure today.

Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma said a technical issue at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub-Station has been identified as the cause for the power failure. (Colombo Gazette)