Police arrest 1662 people in special operation

Over 1600 suspects were arrested over various crimes in the Western Province over the weekend.

The Police said the arrests were made during a special 24- hour operation conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Among the 1662 suspects, warrants had been issued on 696.

Nearly 748 were arrested over drug offences and 91 were arrested over other criminal offences.

The arrests are being made as part of an ongoing special program launched by the Department of Police to prevent crimes in the country. (Colombo Gazette)