Former President Maithripala Sirisena to be questioned on Easter attacks

Maithripala Sirisena has been requested to appear before the Police Unit of the PCoI on 26 August.

Sirisena was President during the deadly Easter Sunday attacks and had claimed he was not informed of intelligence reports about such an attack.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene, and former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake were summoned before the PCoI on the Easter attacks this month.

Ruwan Wijewardena has been summoned to appear before the PCoI tomorrow (18), while Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sagala Ratnayake have been summoned on 21 August to record their respective statements with regard to the incident. (Colombo Gazette)