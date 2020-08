The electricity supply was disrupted in the entire country today.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a transmission failure.

A technical issue at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub- Station was identified as the cause for the power failure.

The Transmission Unit of the CEB said it was taking measures to restore power.

The CEB said it was working to restore power within the next two (02) hours. (Colombo Gazette)