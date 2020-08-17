Dinesh appointed Leader of the House, Johnston Chief Government Whip

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the new Parliament.

Meanwhile, Minister Johnston Fernando has been appointed as the new Chief Government Whip.

The new Parliament, convening on the 20th of August, will proceed by electing the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairperson of Committees respectively, after which all members will take the official oaths or affirmation.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to present the new Government Policy Statement at the ceremonial sitting of the first session of the Ninth Parliament on the 20th of August 2020.

The President is scheduled to chair the inaugural meeting at 3.00 pm and the statement of the new Government’s policy as provided by Article 33(2) of the Constitution will be read by the President.

The new Parliament will convene by following health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)