Committee appointed to probe electricity breakdown

The Ministry of Power and Energy has appointed a committee to probe the islandwide power failure today.

Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma said the restoration of power to the entire country took several hours.

He said a technical issue at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub-Station was identified as the cause for the power failure.

The power supply was disrupted to the entire country around 12.30 p.m. and attempts to restore the supply to the entire country took several hours.

Water supply and internet services had also been disrupted in many areas as a result of the power failure.

Heavy traffic congestion was also reported on several roads in Colombo due to signal lights not functioning due to the power failure. (Colombo Gazette)